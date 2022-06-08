WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Authorities arrested a man with a weapon near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after the man called police saying that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh.

Police say that Icholas Roske had a gun, as well as ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties and a hammer.

According to a criminal complaint, Roske traveled from California to Maryland after finding Kavanaugh’s address on the internet. Police say that Roske was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

“Exercising First Amendment rights is one thing, but encouraging people to go to the homes of Supreme Court Justices, you see where that can lead,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Roske told police he was upset by the recent Uvalde shooting and the leaked draft decision on abortion rights.

“This is exactly, exactly the kind of event that many feared that the terrible breach of the court’s rules and norms could fuel,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Even before this incident, Republican lawmakers were pushing for a bill to increase security for Supreme Court Justices and their families.

“House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today,” McConnell said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Biden Administration is already providing the needed protection.

“Last month, I accelerated the protection of all the justices residences 24-7,” Garland said. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices, of course, strike at the heart of our democracy.”