WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Vice President Kamala Harris announced a rule change that could lead to higher pay for construction workers that contract with the federal government — a change the Biden administration says will benefit workers and the economy.

During Tuesday’s visit to Philadelphia, Harris highlighted the important work in the industry.

“They deserve a raise,” Harris said. “When a truck crash collapsed a section of I-95, the workers of Philadelphia…rebuilt and reopened I-95 in less than two weeks.”

The Biden administration says more than one million workers will benefit from the rule change and officials expect it to lead to higher wages in the industry overall.

Currently, contractor wages are based on the amount a majority of employers are paying. With the rule change, if at least 30% of employers pay a certain amount, that will become the prevailing rate.

Ben Brubeck of Associated Builders and Contractors says the trade association opposes the new rule and plans to sue to stop the change.

“This especially impacts small businesses in the construction industry,” Brubeck said. “We think this is going to have an added cost factor not only because of the use of union wage rates more frequently.”

Brubeck said smaller firms may not be able to bid on projects at all now and less competition will drive up costs even further.