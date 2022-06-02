WASHINGTON (Nexstar)– Some students who were victims of predatory for-profit colleges won’t have to pay back their student loan debt.

The Biden Administration is eliminating $5.8 billion in student loan debt, which will apply to all former students of Corinthian Colleges. The demise of the for-profit college chain came after an investigation Vice President Kamala Harris launched while she was California’s Attorney General. Harris says she vowed to help those who were defrauded.

“Some of the degrees from Corinthian were so worthless that they didn’t help a single student get a job,” Harris said. “They targeted people who they assumed no one would be there to fight for. And they were wrong.”

In addition to lying about job placement rates, the investigation into Corinthian Colleges revealed that the institutions targeted specific groups of people like veterans and single parents.

“We know these schools preyed on students by lying about job placements and credit transfers,” said Richard Cordray, the COO of Federal Student Aid with the U.S. Department of Education.

“They referred to them as people with ‘low self-esteem’,” Harris added.

Now those who fell victim to Corinthian’s predatory practices will get student loan forgiveness automatically, with no need to apply.

The Biden Administration is also eyeing more widespread student loan relief for Americans who are facing mountains of student loan debt.

“(We want) to provide both targeted, and complete loan forgiveness for borrowers struggling with the most debt,” said Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education.

The White House is reportedly working on a plan that could cancel $10,000 in student loans per borrower. However, the administration has struggled to figure out how to restart loan re-payments that were paused since the start of the pandemic.