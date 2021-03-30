Biden administration says new infrastructure plans coming

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce his massive infrastructure proposal from Pittsburgh Wednesday — along with its price tag.

The plan will focus on fixing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure in various ways including expanding broadband access and making the country’s power grid cleaner. The cost of the proposal is expected to be in the ballpark of $3 trillion. For Democrats like Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, the large investment will recharge the economy.

“Once we get through the pandemic we’ve got to get the economy back on track,” he said Tuesday. “So, we’ll be focused on job creation including investing in infrastructure housing, clean energy.”

The proposal would include some tax hikes, likely imposed on the richest Americans and corporations.

“It’s the responsible thing to do, [as] a way to pay for that over time,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when asked about the tax increase. “[Biden] also believes there’s more that can be done to make the corporate tax code fair.”

Republicans have said they also want to fix the nation’s infrastructure woes but the party would not likely vote to undo the tax cuts it passed in 2017.