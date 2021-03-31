Biden announces first part of massive infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden announced the first portion of his infrastructure package Wednesday from Pittsburgh where he committed to adding millions of jobs.

Biden said the $2.3 trillion package, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, would call for substantial employment increases in the clean energy and construction industries. About a quarter of the sum would go towards repairing transit systems. And, a large portion is set to be invested into making water systems safer, expanding broadband access and increasing affordable house.

“Every community large and small, rural, suburban and urban will benefit from this robust American Jobs Plan,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). He added Biden was “addressing infrastructure, climate and environmental justice together” through the massive plan.

Biden’s biggest challenge is posed to be getting Republicans like Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) on board with the price tag that the package holds. Smith said the recent spending on pandemic relief needs to be factored into the equation.

“Just within the last year that comes to a total combined spending to a total of 10 billion dollars,” Smith said Wednesday. “And, all of that is being paid for by the largest tax increase in the history of the United States.”

The White House’s proposed tax increase would undo the tax cuts to corporations and to the richest Americans that were approved by the Republican Congress in 2017.