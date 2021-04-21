Biden pushes national police reforms

WASHINGTON, (Nexstar) — Americans around the country watched as the judge read the guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, including top officials in Washington.

Following the verdict, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, saying this can be a significant turning point. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris want this moment to propel passage of national police reforms.

Outside of the White House, protesters were visibly relieved when Chauvin wa sfound guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

“It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the full world to see the systemic racism,” Biden said.

“The knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans, profound fear and trauma, the pain the exhaustion that black and brown Americans experience every single day,” Biden said.

The case is historic as police officers are rarely charged and even more rarely convicted for killing someone while on duty.

“A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice, this verdict brings us a step closer. And the fact is we still have work to do,” VP Harris said.

Harris says police reforms still need to happen and urged the senate to pass the police reform bill named after George Floyd, which aims to curb police misconduct, bans choke holds and no knock warrants and requires training to prevent racial profiling.

But Republicans do not support the bill.

“I want to make sure we back our police, because there is a lot of good ones, a lot of good ones,” Alamaba Senator Tommy Tuberville said.

The US House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act last month, but that same bill was also passed by the House last year and went no where in the Senate.