WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Following his surprise visit to Ukraine, President Biden spent Tuesday in Poland where he gave a public speech and met with the Polish president.

President Biden’s speech was meant to rally support for NATO and for Ukraine as the war enters its second year.

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” Biden said.

In a major speech in Warsaw, President Biden highlighted Ukraine’s strong response to Russia’s invasion.

“When President Putin ordered his tanks to roll into Ukraine, he thought we would roll over. He was wrong. The Ukrainian people are too brave,” Biden said.

The speech follows Biden’s secret trip into war-torn Ukraine after taking a 10-hour train ride to sneak into the country. Upon his return to Poland, he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“We are delighted to host you in Poland. This is also a crucially important sign to us, a sign of security,” President Duda said.

Additionally, Biden praised Poland for all the help its provided to Ukraine from supplying military aid to helping refugees, which Biden called “truly extraordinary.”

President Vladimir Putin was quick to respond, announcing Russia will suspend its participation in the New Start Nuclear Accord, which is the last remaining arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. However, Russia says it’s not withdrawing completely.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed “we’ll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. we’ll of course make sure in any event we are postured appropriately with the security of our country and that of our allies.”

Although Secretary Blinken says the U.S. and allies need to be prepared, he also said it’s necessary to act responsibly in the area of nuclear arms.