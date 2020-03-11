Coronavirus outbreak: Florida lawmakers frustrated with lack of information

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Florida lawmakers from both parties say they are frustrated by the lack of information coming from the federal government on the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you know there’s been a lot of cases at a mall, as an example, you’re gonna say, ‘I’m not going there!'” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Wednesday.

Scott wants President Donald Trump to share all available information about coronavirus patients in his state. Democratic Florida Congressman Charlie Crist is joining Scott in asking for all information about confirmed cases.

“I think the senator was doing the right thing,” Rep. Crist said. “We’re both talking about transparency.”

Another question left unanswered in Florida is how many test kits are available to track how the virus is spreading? Lawmakers said they aren’t sure.

“I don’t know the exact number for Florida,” Sen. Scott said.

“Nobody knows that number,” Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) added.

But Republican Florida Rep. Ross Spano, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area, says he hasn’t heard about any of his constituents having trouble getting tested.

“As recently as just a couple of days ago, when we met over the phone with health department officials in Florida, they didn’t have any complaints whatsoever about the availability of testing kits,” he said.

President Trump on Tuesday assured members of Congress there are enough tests.

“When people need a test, they can get a test,” he said.

Rep. Dunn, a doctor, says the administration has the situation under control.

“I think this is the single best response to any epidemic,” he said.

The House is now working on a package to prevent any economic damage from the outbreak before leaving for a scheduled recess on Friday.