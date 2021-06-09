Democrats, GOP spar over voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The battle over voting rights in the United States heightened this week with Republican lawmakers making a push to pass legislation they claim safeguards elections.

Democrats, meantime, continue to argue the measures the GOP is proposing violate Americans’ right to vote.

As many as 48 states have introduced or passed 389 bills with new voting restrictions since the 2020 Election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Examples include limiting voting by mail or tightening ID requirements at polling places.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer (D-NY) said the Republicans’ movement is a violation of people’s right to vote.

Moreover, the party’s effort to create a bill to proactively protect voter’s rights has been stalled by one Democrat refusing to support the measure. The new legislation would eliminate the filibuster, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said the whole package was a partisan move and that he would not be supporting it.

Schumer said he and other Democrats have had conversations with Manchin to persuade him to stick with his party. Negotiations involve changing portions of the bill to gain his support, but sourced said Manchin is strongly opposed to removing the filibuster.