Dems to EPA: ‘Throwing gasoline on burning building’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democratic lawmakers say the Trump Administration could be making the coronavirus pandemic even deadlier by changing rules that will lead to higher pollution and make the impacts of COVID-19 worse.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said communities in his state with high asthma rates have much higher rates of infection and death from COVID-19.

“You’re throwing gasoline on a burning building,” Markey told EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The Trump Administration is waging a full out assault on air quality standards during this respiratory pandemic.”

New Trump Administration rules include allowing oil and gas producers to skip required reports on how much they pollute and car makers to avoid stricter pollution standards.

Wheeler defended the action, saying automakers will be able to build cheaper cars, allowing more Americans to buy newer, more environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Those regulations do not make air quality worse,” Wheeler said. “CAFE will improve air quality.”

He said energy producers can’t meet reporting requirements during the pandemic because of stay-home orders and other restrictions.

And, he argued, the EPA is protecting the vulnerable.

“Sent $1 million in grants to help environmental justice communities address COVID-19 concerns for low income and minority communities,” he said.

The administration also says the relaxed federal rules help Americans by allowing business and industry to spend less money meeting on government regulations and hire more workers instead.