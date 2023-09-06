WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The chiefs of the Navy, Army and Marine Corps are all serving in a temporary capacity because one United States senator is blocking military promotions.

Democrats are blasting Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions.

“He has achieved what America’s enemies could only dream of: instability in the ranks of our military leadership,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said.

Senator Reed isn’t the only one that’s critical. The secretaries of the Air Force, Army and Navy published an op-ed this week calling Tuberville’s holds dangerous and blame him for eroding the foundation of the military.

So far, Senator Tuberville has blocked more than 300 military promotions over the past six months and Senator Reed expects that number to more than double before the end of the year.

“Nearly 90% of our general and flag officers, our most senior military leaders, will be affected by senator from Alabama’s holds,” Reed said.

Tuberville stated, “this is my prerogative, I’m using the rules of the Senate to make a point, but also to stop them from legislating from the White House.”

Tuberville is blocking the promotions because he opposes a military policy that pays for service member’s travel expenses for abortions.

“All they gotta do is change it back and let’s vote on it,” Tuberville claimed.

Reed says a Senate committee already rejected legislation to repeal the policy Tuberville opposes.

“To deny these officers their ward-won merit-based promotions for his own political gain is simply disgraceful,” Reed furthered.

However, Tuberville remains defiant, stating, “I’m not changing my mind.”