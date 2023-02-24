WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – February 24 marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and officials say Russia shows no signs of backing down.

The U.S., along with the other G7 countries, announced new financial sanctions against Russia, including sanctions to further target Russia’s military supply chains.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Ukranian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said before he’ll consider peace talks, Russia must meet one condition.

“Stop shelling us and stop killing civilians,” President Zelenskyy demanded.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in the last 12 months, Russia has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children – claiming Russia “uprooted more than 13 million people from their homes… bombed more than 700 hospitals, 2,600 schools and abducted at least 6,000 Ukrainian children.”

U.S. officials say Putin shows no signs of backing down.

“He wants to continue to brutalize the Ukrainian people, wants to shell their cities and towns,” said Assistant to the Secretary of Defense John Kirby.

Blinken added “and yet the spirit of the Ukrainians remains unbroken. If anything, it’s stronger than ever.”

That’s why the U.S., together with the G7, announced new sanctions targeting 83 Russian entities including banks, wealth management groups, military supply chains and 22 individuals — including some accused of arms trafficking.

“Day after day of Russia’s atrocities, it’s easy to become numb to the horror, to lose our ability to feel shock and outrage,” Blinken said.

But the U.S. and allies say they won’t lose sight of the need to help Ukraine and the White House announced its releasing $10 billion in additional aid.

In a statement released Friday, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said that aid to Ukraine is not an act of charity, instead he said it is a direct investment in our own national interest.