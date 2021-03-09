House Democrats move forward with gun control legislation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats are positioned to pass two gun control bills that aim to strengthen background checks for gun sales.

One of the bills would close the so-called “gun show loophole,” making it illegal for unlicensed persons to transfer firearms to someone else without a background check.

“If you are a criminal, a felon, or are deranged, well, by god you shouldn’t have access to a weapon,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) Monday. “That’s what this bill does. It has the support of about 90% of Americans.”

Bustos and fellow congresswoman Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) have also voiced praise for the other bill which extends the background check period from three to ten days. Democrats said the aim is to allow for thorough checks and prevent applicants from being haphazardly run through the system. Titus claimed the extension still respects the rights of gun owners.

“That doesn’t mean that people who shouldn’t have guns can go out and use them in our streets as weapons of war,” she said.

Republicans argue, however, both bills would improve gun violence. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said people who break the law are not buying guns through registered dealers.

“The people that aren’t going to follow the law are criminals,” said Rubio. “The people that are buying guns in a back alley.”

If the two bills pass in the House, Senate Democrats would need to rally at least ten Republicans to vote in favor of the legislation in order for it to head to President Biden’s desk.