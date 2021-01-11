House Dems move to impeach Trump for ‘inciting insurrection’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats on Monday formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, saying he incited insurrection by encouraging the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“It was an attempted coup d’etat,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said, who was in the building when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. “I was fearing for my life.”

A vote on the impeachment article, which says the president betrayed the public’s trust and threatened the integrity of the nation’s democratic process, could come as early as Wednesday.

“The president deserves to be impeached,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said. “There needs to be accountability.”

McGovern and Cleaver are among more than 200 House Democrats backing the impeachment effort — the second Trump has faced. Cleaver said he fears the president could stoke more chaos if Congress doesn’t act.

“We don’t know what he’s going to do,” Cleaver said.

“Every day he serves in office is a danger to our country,” Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Md., agreed.

But so far, few congressional Republicans are willing to move forward with impeachment.

“I think it’s a ridiculous discussion to have,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said, noting that there’s not enough time for the Senate to hold a trial before Trump leaves office Jan. 20 and arguing the president won’t do any harm in the mere days he has left in office.

“The president is surrounded by people who are encouraging that in this last few days of this administration really begin to focus on the positive things,” Blunt said.

The House will reconvene Tuesday morning to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. House Democrats say if he doesn’t act within 24 hours after that resolution passes, they will.