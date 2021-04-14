Intelligence officials say China, Russia remain threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses on the occasion of the Day of the National Guard Troops, in Moscow, on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / Sputnik / AFP)

Intelligence officials told U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday China remains a top threat to the security of the United States.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said China has not been transparent about its handlings of the COVID-19 pandemic nor has it been cooperative in helping track the source of the virus.

“[An] accident in a laboratory ended up impacting the world in every way we’ve seen,” Rubio said.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers the intelligence community still does not know where, when or how COVID-19 was initially transmitted.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said she worried both China and Russia had the capability to attack the United States’ critical infrastructure.

“China [has the] ability to disrupt natural gas pipelines for a day to weeks, and Russia [has the] ability to disrupt our electrical distribution network for hours,” said Feinstein.

Intelligence officials also consider climate change another major threat to national security, saying it posed a strain on the country’s physical infrastructure and limited natural resources.