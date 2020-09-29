Judge Barrett gets cold shoulder from Dems on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –– President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee made the rounds on Capitol Hill this week but many Democratic lawmakers refused to meet with her.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Barrett met with Republican Senate leaders including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

“We think that the president made a great selection and what this means for the Supreme Court and what this means for the country,” said Thune.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also met with Judge Barrett.

“I think things are going to go well and I think we’ll get her confirmed,” he said.

Barrett’s confirmation hearings will begin Oct. 12 with a full Senate vote expected about one week before the presidential election.

But the meetings are mostly a formality, even before Barrett was named, Senate Republicans voiced their support for her nomination while Democrats expressed fierce opposition.

“I am deeply disturbed about the lack of principle among my colleagues,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

Merkley calls the rush to confirm Barrette before the election “a power grab.” Democratic senators also oppose Barrett on a personal level.

“This is a potential massive assault on reproductive rights for women in America and for health care just for basically everyone,” said Merkley.

Merkley believes Trump nominated Barrett because she appears likely to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act.