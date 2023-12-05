WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House lawmakers are worried about a rise in antisemitism on college campuses. They are calling for an effort to combat this issue.

University presidents were in the hot seat Tuesday, facing questions from lawmakers, like Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), about how their schools respond to antisemitism on their campuses.

“How do we get into the mud and do the real work of fighting antisemitism,” Bowman asked.

“The immediate action is very important and the calling out of the hateful action,” University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill said.

Since the October 7th attack, the anti-defamation league reports a more than 300% increase of antisemitism across the country.

“What action will be taken,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) asked.

Stefanik pressed Harvard’s president on whether students would face consequences.

“Will admissions offers be rescinded or any disciplinary action be taken against students or applicants who say, ‘from the river to the sea’ or ‘intifada’, advocating for the murder of Jews,” Stefanik asked.

“That type of hateful reckless, offensive speech is personally abhorrent to me,” Harvard University President Dr. Claudine Gay said.

The Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, reports Islamophobic incidents have doubled from last year, but Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) pushed back.

“It’s wrong to suggest that antisemitism and Islamaphobia are equivalent problems in this country,” Good said.

CAIR national deputy director Edward Ahmed Mitchell says there is no room for any kind of hate.

“All of it is unacceptable,” Mitchell said.

He also said there should be room to protest.

“We have to make sure we’re not confusing criticism of a foreign government for an act of bigotry,” Mitchell said.