McConnell on GOP’s COVID stimulus bill: Some relief is better than none at all

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Senate Democrats are continuing to block the Republican’s efforts to pass a targeted $500 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s targeted relief bill makes it clear that Republicans are more interested in playing games than helping Americans.

“The American people are sick and tired of these political stunts,” Schumer said. “[McConnell’s bill] doesn’t even devote enough resources to testing and tracing despite a spike in cases.”

“We have one chance in what remains in this year to get it right, we owe it to the American people,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, added.

Noticeably missing from the bill is another round of stimulus checks for Americans.

McConnell, R-Kentucky, maintains some relief is better than none at all.

“Let’s put aside our differences, agree where we can and move forward,” he said. “Why not get the country in a better place while Washington continues to argue over all the rest?”

On the other side of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, is negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a deal.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said progress is being made toward a comprehensive bill.

“If there’s a deal to be done, it’s there for her to do,” Meadows said of Pelosi. “I believe there will be enough votes there to make sure we get that across the finish line.”

Any deal the White House and Democrats reach faces the hurdle of getting Senate Republicans on board.

McConnell is currently objecting to anything close to the current $2 trillion price tag.