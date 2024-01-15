WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Monday where he volunteered at hunger relief organization, Philabundance, to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The President sported a Philabundance baseball cap and packed boxes with apples while chatting with volunteers.

In a statement released by the White House on Friday, President Biden said, “We must continue Dr. King’s march forward by choosing democracy over autocracy and a ‘Beloved Community’ over chaos.”

It’s the third year in a row the president has volunteered at the non-profit food bank.

The MLK Jr. holiday occurs on the third Monday of January, which this year falls on what would have been King’s 95th birthday.