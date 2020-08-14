‘Rent must be paid’: Eviction moratoriums expiring

Congressional Black Caucus warns US is on brink of unprecedented eviction crisis

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The federal moratorium on evictions expired last month and many state and local moratoriums are also expiring. Now, the Congressional Black Caucus warns the US is on the brink of an unprecedented eviction and homelessness crisis.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters is pushing for Congress to pass her bill to extend and expand the eviction moratorium.

“Thirty to 40 million people in the US could be at risk of eviction by the end of the year and people of color are most at risk,” Waters said.

Rep. Al Green of Texas said Waters’ bill will provide real relief.

“The rent must be paid, not delayed,” Green said. “That $100 billion will benefit both renters and landlords.”

Lawmakers say small landlords can’t access PPP loans and need help to pay the mortgages on the rental properties to take the pressure off evicting tenants. Democrats also say renewing the expired $600 a week federal unemployment payments would also prevent evictions.

President Trump signed an executive order on evictions and said, “We are stopping evictions. We’re not going to let that happen.”

But the executive order only advises federal agencies to consider delaying certain rent payments, which some fear will only delay evictions.

Another coronavirus relief package could extend the federal eviction moratorium and unemployment benefits. It could also possibly provide direct payments for rent.

But those negotiations are stalled — and both the US House and Senate are on recess until after Labor Day.