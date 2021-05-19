Rift among GOP grows over need to investigate Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A House measure to create a mission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of bipartisan negotiations between Democrat Benny Thompson and Republican John Katko.

“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible,” said Rep. Katko (R-NY) Wednesday. “To ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

Five deaths resulted from the attack including a Capitol Police officer. The family of an officer who later died by suicide issued a statement supporting the commission saying, “Every officer who worked that day, as well as their families, should have a better understanding of what happened.”

The current proposal would appoint five Democrats and five Republicans to the commission — and both sides would have subpoena power.

Though several Republicans like Katko have applauded the measure, there are still many in the party who do not want an investigation to move forward. Opponents like GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued the commission should also be forced to investigate Black Lives Matter protests. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he opposed the commission because it is “slanted” and “unbalanced.”

Sixty votes are needed in the Senate for the commission to be created.