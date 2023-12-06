WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R-AL), held up the confirmations to protest a Pentagon abortion policy, which offers travel expenses and time off for service members and their dependents seeking legal abortions.

“This fight is not over,” Tuberville said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “These young, unborn will never have a chance for a promotion because they want to kill them before they’re born.”

The policy was a response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Tuberville argues lawmakers should have had the ultimate say.

“I’m 110 percent military, but I’m also for the people of this country having the opportunity to have their representatives vote on legislation that goes through this Congress,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), applauded the Republicans who ultimately stood up to Tuberville.

“After all the damage he caused, Senator Tuberville has nothing, absolutely nothing to show for his obstruction, except for the harm done to our military and the pain caused to military families,” Schumer said.

Schumer also cautioned any other senator against following Tuberville’s lead.

“Let this be a warning that no one should ever hold up military appointments again,” he said.

However, Tuberville is still delaying the confirmations of about 11 four-star generals, demanding Schumer call votes on them one by one.

“They need to be vetted,” Tuberville said. “They don’t need to be pushed through just because they spent 35, 40 years in the military.”

The White House has also been pressuring Tuberville to end his blockade. In a statement, President Biden said, “These confirmations are long overdue and should never have been held up in the first place. Our service members are the backbone of our country and deserve to receive the pay and promotions they have earned. In the end, this was all pointless.”