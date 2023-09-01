WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The Biden administration is celebrating a positive jobs report from August, which economists say shows good news.

According to the Labor Department, American employers added 187,000 jobs to the economy in August.

“Today we have the strongest economy in the world,” President Joe Biden said. “People are coming off the sidelines, getting back to their workplaces.”

But EJ Antoni from the conservative Heritage Foundation says the numbers aren’t as good as they appear.

“I don’t think a soft landing is in the cards. You cannot spend, borrow, and print trillions and trillions of dollars and not expect negative consequences,” Antoni said.

The number of jobs added was a modest gain from last month and not the red-hot growth the United States saw in 2022, which is what the Federal Reserve wants in order to cool down the economy and lower inflation.

Economist Aditya Bhave from Bank of America says the report is a good sign.

“For the most part, this was a Goldilocks report,” Bhave said.

He adds the growth in jobs is driven by prime-age women joining the workforce at record-high levels.

“The acceptance of hybrid work or work-from-home has made it easier for women to participate more in the labor force,” Bhave said.

The unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.8%, but Bhave says that’s not a concern.

“Although the unemployment rate did increase, it increased for good reasons in the sense that labor force participation expanded significantly,” Bhave explained.

The jobs report also found that more people are now actively looking for work.