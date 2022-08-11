The U.S. House will vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, but Democrats like New York Congressman Paul Tonko are already celebrating.

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden has maintained fighting climate change is one of his top priorities, and Democrats are about to approve historic investments in clean energy with a package that’s also expected to reduce health care costs for many Americans.

“I think the Inflation Reduction Act is yet another milestone of accomplishment,” Tonko said. “[It] will enable us to do a historic investment in climate change response, $370 billion.”

Congressman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said that in addition to helping to slow the planet’s warming, the package Democrats are expected to pass on a party-line vote will also reduce people’s energy bills.

“It provides cheaper, cleaner energy and gives our planet a fighting chance,” he said.

The package of will also extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and reduce health care costs for those on Medicare.

Republicans say new spending is a bad idea and that it will have negative impacts.

“All it is is tax and spending,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.). “Continue to drive inflation, it’s going to raise taxes.”

“Raising taxes when we are in a recession, even if my friends on the other side won’t admit it, violates every good principle of good economics,” added Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.).

One of the biggest provisions in the package would implement is a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, and Democrats say no one who makes under $400,000 a year will see a tax hike.