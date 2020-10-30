US historically among democratic nations with lowest voter turnout

The U.S. typically has among the lowest voter turnout compared to other democratic countries

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s not too late for many Americans to register and vote.

The U.S. typically has among the lowest voter turnout compared to other democratic countries. With the election right around the corner, it’s important to note many states offer on-the-spot registrations, even on Election Day.

“They have absolutely not missed their chance to participate,” said Debra Cleaver, the founder and CEO of Vote America.

Cleaver said 20 states and the District of Columbia offer same-day or Election Day registration.

States that offer on-the-spot registration include Michigan — which is very competitive in the presidential race — and states with competitive Senate races like Colorado and Maine.

“There is absolutely something for you to vote on,” said Cleaver. “The Senate is the single most powerful institution on Earth.”

Cleaver said it is too late to mail your ballot but everyone should still vote by taking their ballots to a drop box or election office, or by voting in person.

“We rarely crack 60% turnout – this year though, we’re going to hit 65% turnout, which is record shattering,” she said.

Texas and Hawaii have already surpassed their total 2016 turnout but Cleaver said even 65% national turnout “will still put us almost last in the world for voter turnout in terms of countries with democratically-elected leadership.”

Cleaver said voting in races for local mayors, governors and other offices is just as important as voting for president.

For more information on how to register and where to vote, visit VoteAmerica.com.