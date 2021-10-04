US lawmakers, Facebook whistleblower push for regulating tech giant

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In an exclusive interview, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told 60 Minutes the tech giant is putting company profits over public benefits. She hopes lawmakers around the world see the need to step in.

“That they get the fortitude and the motivation to actually go put those regulations into place,” Haugen said.

On Tuesday, she will testify before Congress and call on the federal government to put regulations in place. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) agrees.

“We’re going to pressure them,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says she and her colleagues are disappointed that Facebook knew of the negative impact its platforms have on kids and teens.

“But they’ve never shared that information, they’ve not worked with parents, they’ve not said ‘Here’s a toolbox. Let’s figure out how to make this a helpful experience for your young people, your teenagers,'” Blackburn said.

While Facebook recently halted the development of its Instagram for kids app, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) says social media can still be dangerous.

“I’m worried about it for my kids. We clearly need regulation and that regulation shouldn’t be just a bunch of 25-year-olds sitting in dark rooms at these companies themselves,” Moulton said.

But Moulton adds he doesn’t want to see too much regulation stifle innovation.