Washington awaits verdict in Chauvin trial, prepares for reactions

From the White House to Capitol Hill, all eyes in Washington D.C. are on Minneapolis as the country awaits a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he is worried the reaction to the verdict will not be peaceful.

“Unfortunately, some of last summer’s demonstrations devolved into violent and destructive riots, small businesses were looted,” he said Tuesday. “Civic monuments defaced and government buildings attacked.”

Following the death of Floyd, Americans took to the streets to demand change, promptig Congress to deliberate on police reform bills

“Senate republicans tried to pass legislation that would have expanded body cameras, increased transparency in policing and finally made lynching at long last a federal crime,” McConnell said.

But Republicans and Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) have been at an impasse over how far a police reform bill should go.

“It just makes sense for there to be a federal prohibition on choke holds, for there to be more support for the Department of Justice when they’re going after police departments that have sort of history of systemic racism,” said Murphy.

Democrats’ “George Floyd Justice In Policing Act” was passed by the House, but will face an uncertain future in the Senate.