White House says federal govt won’t require or track ‘vaccine passports’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday the public would not be required to show proof of vaccination for summer travel or concert and sporting events.

“The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” Psaki said when asked about the potential mandate. She added that the Biden Administration would only be providing guidance for the private sector.

Some governors have banned state or tax payer-funded agencies from implementing vaccine passports. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to ban such documents altogether regardless of where the funding comes from.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine,” DeSantis said.

The travel industry has shown support for vaccine passports with industry officials saying most people wanting to travel won’t mind having to show proof of being vaccinated.