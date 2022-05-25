PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Tuesday.

Gov. Inslee says he is experiencing mild symptoms, including a mild cough. He is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

Gov. Inslee is currently working from home and is working with his doctor to set up Paxlovid antiviral treatments.

“Aside from having a slight cough, the governor is feeling well and in typical good spirits,” said Jaime Smith, Inslee’s communications director. “He is working from home and will soon receive antiviral treatments. As we’re seeing, the current COVID variants are extremely contagious and vaccinations remain the most important tool to protecting ourselves against serious illness, hospitalization and death. We hope every eligible Washingtonian takes advantage of these life-saving tools.”