Washington man dies in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington man died in a crash on Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Reservation Sunday, Oregon State Police said.

State troopers and emergency personnel responded to the three-vehicle crash on US 26 near milepost 77 shortly before noon.

Investigators say 33-year-old Ryan Ranson, of Lake Stevens, Wash., was driving east when he side swiped a Toyota Highlander that was traveling west and then collided with a westbound Ford F-350 pickup truck.

Police say 45-year-old Michael Becker, of Beaverton,Ore., was driving the Toyota Highlander and 33-year-old Michael Nehring, of La Center, Wash., was driving the Ford F-350. Both Becker and Nehring and their passengers were not injured.

Ranson died at the scene.

Police closed Highway 26 for about five and a half hours for the investigation.