Washington, Michigan announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

With the holidays approaching, Washington and Michigan are taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People wearing masks walk past the Harlequin Productions theater, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, as the marquee reads “Stay Safe Olympia, We’ll Be Back,” in downtown Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings Sunday for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Michigan and Washington joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States.

The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic.

The two states’ actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.

