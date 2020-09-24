Washington sees slight rise in new unemploymemt claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington saw a slight increase in new unemployment claims filed from the previous week, according to the Employment Security Department.

From September 13 through September 19, the ESD received 19,574 initial regular unemployment claims, which shows a 6.4% rise from the prior week. However, there were 540,153 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories — down 4.6% from the previous week.

According to the ESD, all new initial claims applications for regular unemployment insurance increased over the week. Meanwhile, continued claims for regular unemployment insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims saw a decline from the past week.

Overall, initial claims are still 271% above those seen this time last year.

ESD paid out over $154.5 million for 337,390 individual claims from Sept. 13-19. That is a decrease of $2.8 million and 2,963 less people compared to the week before.

The industry with the highest number of claims seen from Sept. 13-19 was the construction sector, with 2,886 initial regular claims. That number is up 63% from the previous week. The sector that saw the next highest number of new claims was accommodation and food services, with 2,216 initial regular claims, showing a 17% increase from the previous week.

A weekly increase was seen on the national level, as well.

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor released the latest numbers, which reported the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 870,000, a 4,000 claim increase from the previous week.