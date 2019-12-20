Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP/KOIN) – A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States.
The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities, including the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.
Shea is also accused of training young people to fight a “holy war,” condoning intimidating opponents and promoting militia training by the Patriot Movement for possible armed conflict with law enforcement.
After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation.
Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.