Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2012 file photo, state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, speaks at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Shea faces a legislative investigation and calls for his resignation following media reports he was in a chat group discussing surveillance on progressives. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP/KOIN) – A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States.

The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities, including the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.

Shea is also accused of training young people to fight a “holy war,” condoning intimidating opponents and promoting militia training by the Patriot Movement for possible armed conflict with law enforcement.

After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation.

Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.