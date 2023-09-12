VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning house fire on Tuesday in Longview, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Longview Fire says they believe the fire originated from the home’s kitchen stove.

“Cooking continues to be the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and is the second leading cause of home fire deaths in the United States,” said Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue just after 4 a.m. When the first units arrived just after 4:15 a.m., crews entered the house with hose lines to perform search and extinguishment operations.

Officials say that they located the dead victim inside the home. A different resident was able to escape from the house with burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Longview Fire says that the names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.