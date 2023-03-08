PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deputies say a juvenile resident in Toutie, Washington, called 911 Wednesday to report that they had fatally shot a man on their property.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says the resident did not know the man, but the juvenile felt threatened when the man came onto the property off Spirit Lake Highway. The resident said the man has been “behaving erratically” and harassing the dogs.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the man dead.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information has been made available.