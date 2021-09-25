1 dead in East Vancouver house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died in a house fire early Saturday morning before firefighters could reach her, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, VFD responded to a house fire at 14808 Northeast 83rd Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames billowing from the front window of the two-story home.

Crews ran into the home to extinguish the blaze and search for a reported occupant, and they found her body on the first floor. She did not survive the fire, VFD said.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

One of the home’s residents was not present during the fire, officials said, and there were no additional injuries.

Authorities have not released any details on the cause of the fire.