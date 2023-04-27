PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man is dead in Clark County after a shooting Thursday morning, officials said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a residence at around 6:41 a.m. after they received a call that the caller’s stepfather had been shot and that his mother might be to blame.

The caller remained on the phone talking to both the dispatch and his mother, officials said, until deputies arrived and detained the mother.

Deputies and medical personnel said they found the 68-year-old man dead inside the residence.

No other information is currently available.