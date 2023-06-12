PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot Sunday night after Vancouver police say a large group was seen fighting in a parking lot.

At around 9:20 p.m., Vancouver police say they responded to the disturbance on Northeast 51st Circle where witnesses had reported a large fight and multiple gunshots.

As officers arrived at the scene, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken away by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. His current condition is unclear.

A 17-year-old boy was found to be the one responsible for the shooting, police said. He was found in an apartment on Northeast Plomondon Street and arrested on a first-degree assault charge.

Meanwhile, police say a 16-year-old at the scene of the fight was found with a gun, but police say that it wasn’t the one used in the shooting. The teen faces a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.