PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two crab fishermen were rescued and one remains missing after a 46-foot crabbing boat sank near the Willapa Bay entrance in Southwest Washington on Sunday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria responded to the scene with a rescue swimmer, who met the men at the raft and hoisted them into the helicopter one at a time. The rescued men were returned to land, where they were evaluated for hypothermia.

The USCG and other state and local emergency response teams continue to search the area for the missing fisherman.

More information is expected to be released at a later time in connection to the ongoing search for the missing person.