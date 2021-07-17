12-year-old girl escapes mobile home fire in Longview

Several pets escaped or were rescued except one adult cat that perished in the blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old girl crawled to safety after a fire ignited inside a mobile home in Longview, firefighters said.

Crews responded to the fire Saturday morning at 605 California Way and firefighters brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes, Longview Fire said.

A mobile home after a fire in Longview, July 17, 2021. (Longview Fire)

Authorities learned a 12-year-old girl had been sleeping in a back bedroom and woke to smoke in the room. She crawled through a bedroom window to get out because the hall outside the bedroom was filled with smoke and heat.

Several family pets were inside the home. Firefighters said all of the pets escaped or were rescued except for one adult cat that died in the fire.

The home had no working smoke detectors, Longview Fire said.

“Working smoke detectors are a critical piece of safety equipment that needs to be in every home,” said Battalion Chief Eric Koreis. “Today’s fire was an avoidable near-miss – smoke detectors would have provided much earlier warning.”

The Red Cross is helping the family with clothing and shelter.