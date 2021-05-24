16 people displaced after Longview apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen residents are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Longview.

The blaze was first reported at the Fairview Apartment complex just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. When fire crews arrived at the scene, occupants of the complex and other bystanders were gathered in the parking lot. Flames were seen shooting from a back window and smoke was visible throughout the second story.

Crews immediately went to work knocking the fire down, which was primarily located in one unit. Firefighters had it under control within 20 minutes and prevented it from spreading to adjacent units.

The one unit was totally destroyed by the heavy fire and smoke. One other unit was heavily damaged while two others sustained mild smoke and water damage.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Red Cross is assisting the 16 residents that were displaced.

Photo of the inside of an apartment in Longview after a fire broke out on May 23, 2021. (Longview Police & Fire)

Photo of the inside of an apartment in Longview after a fire broke out on May 23, 2021. (Longview Police & Fire)

Firefighters are looking into the possibility that a candle started the fire, but have not ruled out other possibilities.