19-year-old killed in head-on crash with Longview bus

Washington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a head-on crash involving a bus on Oct. 26, 2021, in Longview, Washington. (Credit: Longview Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed in a head-on crash with a bus on Tuesday.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew tells KOIN 6 News the fatal crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near the intersection of Maryland Street.

A RiverCities Transit Bus was heading north on 32nd Avenue and a Subaru was driving south when a Honda Accord that was following the Subaru tried to pass the Subaru and hit the bus, according to McNew.

The Accord, which was driven by 19-year-old Makenna Smith, then ricocheted into the Subaru, McNew said.

Smith died at the scene, according to McNew.

No one else was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories