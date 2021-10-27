19-year-old killed in head-on crash with Longview bus

Scene of a head-on crash involving a bus on Oct. 26, 2021, in Longview, Washington. (Credit: Longview Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed in a head-on crash with a bus on Tuesday.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew tells KOIN 6 News the fatal crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near the intersection of Maryland Street.

A RiverCities Transit Bus was heading north on 32nd Avenue and a Subaru was driving south when a Honda Accord that was following the Subaru tried to pass the Subaru and hit the bus, according to McNew.

The Accord, which was driven by 19-year-old Makenna Smith, then ricocheted into the Subaru, McNew said.

Smith died at the scene, according to McNew.

No one else was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.