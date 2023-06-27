PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead in what officials said may be a murder-suicide in Vancouver.

Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in Northeast Vancouver after two juvenile girls reported that their stepfather had shot their mother and then himself.

Upon arriving, deputies said they found the girls unharmed but inside the home, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman who had been shot.

The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was later declared dead at a hospital. The two girls have been placed with family members.

Clark County officials said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide and there is no risk to the public.