PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people and a dog escaped a fire at a Vancouver home Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Vancouver Fire Department shared that they were called to a single-story home in the Height’s neighborhood at around 3 a.m.

4 engines responded to the scene, closing McLoughlin Boulevard briefly, and officials said they were able to tackle the flames from the outside before pushing into the building.

The home’s two residents and one dog were able to escape the flames uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.