Officers say that a third suspect is still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Battleground police say officers arrested two teens Wednesday night for allegedly attempting to break into multiple cars.

Officers say they are still looking for a third.

Around 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of SE Clark Ave/ E. Main Street after receiving a report of multiple masked people trying to break into vehicles. Officers say they were able to arrive at the scene and detain a pair of 17-year-old boys. After searching both suspects, police say they found a handgun magazine containing ammunition consistent with a spent cartridge.

Both boys were eventually charged with robbery and assault.

While searching for a third suspect, officers say they were contacted by an additional victim who said that he had been approached in his car by three people who told him to get out of the vehicle. He also said that one of the subjects was armed with a gun and that a single shot was fired as the victim fled the scene.

The third suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 male last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

“I would like to commend our officers, and those from our partner agencies, for their quick action, which resulted in two arrests in this case,” said Chief Mike Fort. “Our detectives will continue to work diligently to investigate the case and to locate the third suspect believed to be involved in this incident.”

Fort also expressed gratitude towards community members who reported seeing the suspicious activity.

“We are grateful to those community members who saw something suspicious and reported it right away, giving officers the advantage of time,” he said.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing; if anyone has any information, contact Sergeant Rick Kelly at 360-342-5200 or via email at rick.kelly@cityofbg.org.