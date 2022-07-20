Officials say a 19-year-old and 18-year-old from Portland were shot to death at the party.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Clark County medical examiner on Tuesday released the names of the two men who were shot and killed at a house party in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

Officials said 19-year-old Alexander Castagnola and 18-year-old Amadou Keita, both from Portland, were fatally shot at the party. Vancouver police said two other people, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old, were also shot but survived.

According to police, the incident began at a party on East 11th Street with more than 70 people. Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police said a verbal fight between party guests broke out and led to the four victims being struck with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said there is currently no suspect information and that the investigation is ongoing.