LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — Two Washington men have been arrested after a nine-month investigation into the theft of three Angus cattle from a rural Longview farm, Longview Police reported Thursday.

Toutle resident Brad Boultinghouse, 55, was taken into custody at his home without incident Tuesday. His father, 81-year-old Melvin Boultinghouse, was arrested Thursday.

Several witnesses helped police with the case after three cattle were reported stolen last May. The investigation also led police to a local butcher where the cattle were slaughtered.

Both father and son will be charged with three counts of first-degree livestock theft.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Sawyer at 360-442-5812.