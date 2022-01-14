2-year-old boy hit by driver on SR 4 in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-year old boy was hit by the driver of a pickup truck Thursday evening in Longview, the Washington State Patrol said.

It happened around 7:26 p.m. near the intersection of SR 4 and 48th Avenue, WSP said. According to the crash report, 65-year-old Lawrence Sanderson was driving his Chevrolet Silverado west on SR 4 when the 2-year old boy stepped onto the road and Sanderson hit him.

The unnamed boy was injured and taken to a local hospital, and Sanderson was charged with vehicular assault, the report states.

The report indicates that drugs or alcohol were involved, but it does not specify how and to what extent. No further details were immediately released, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.