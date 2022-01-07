WSDOT: I-5 reopened after waters recede faster than expected

Northbound lanes of I-5 are backed up following a closure of 20 miles of the highway due to flooding Friday in Lewis County, WA. WSDOT officials urged drivers affected from the I-5 closure to delay their travel plans entirely as all alternate routes also have flood concerns. (Courtesy/Trooper Will Finn)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-mile stretch of I-5 in Washington between Grand Mound and Highway 12 south of Chehalis has reopened Friday afternoon after being closed in the morning due to flooding.

I-5 was closed from milepost 68 to 88 in Washington, and WSDOT officials initially told drivers they were best off delaying travel plans entirely as all alternate routes were also under flood watches.

Lewis County – Interstate 5 – All lanes OPEN after earlier closure due to flooding. Areas of Lewis County still experiencing flooding. SR6 & SR507. #DontDrownTurnAround #DriveSafe — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 7, 2022

Officials said all lanes of the highway have reopened, although areas of Lewis County are still being flooded.

Aerial photos posted to social media by Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn showed a long traffic backup on I-5 in the area and flooding nearly breaching the Chehalis Airport runways.

Floodwaters have nearly breached the Chehalis Airport Friday in Lewis County, WA. (Courtesy/Trooper Will Finn)

Washington State Route 6 near Adna is dealing with severe flooding and portions of the roadway are already submerged. WSDOT officials urged drivers affected from the I-5 closure to delay their travel plans entirely as all alternate routes also have flood concerns. (Courtesy/Trooper Will Finn)

SR 6 near Littell, WA. (Courtesy/Trooper Will Finn)

Washington State Route 6 near Adna and SR 6 near Littell are also dealing with severe floods as shown in the photos.