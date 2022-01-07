WSDOT: I-5 reopened after waters recede faster than expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-mile stretch of I-5 in Washington between Grand Mound and Highway 12 south of Chehalis has reopened Friday afternoon after being closed in the morning due to flooding.
I-5 was closed from milepost 68 to 88 in Washington, and WSDOT officials initially told drivers they were best off delaying travel plans entirely as all alternate routes were also under flood watches.
Officials said all lanes of the highway have reopened, although areas of Lewis County are still being flooded.
Aerial photos posted to social media by Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn showed a long traffic backup on I-5 in the area and flooding nearly breaching the Chehalis Airport runways.
Washington State Route 6 near Adna and SR 6 near Littell are also dealing with severe floods as shown in the photos.