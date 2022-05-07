Police say drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old man died overnight Friday near Kalama after his truck hit the median on I-5 and rolled along the highway, the Washington State Patrol said.

According to the crash report from WSP, Dustin Pitner was driving a gray Ford F350 on I-5 N near milepost 31, and just before midnight, he veered onto the shoulder, hitting the barrier and flipping the truck until it came to a rest in the left lane.

Pitner was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the Ford, and no other drivers were impacted, the crash report stated.

WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved, but they did not specify to what extent. The cause of the deadly collision is still under investigation.